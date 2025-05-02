Court Sentences PTI Workers: A Blow to Imran Khan's Movement

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court delivered a verdict on Friday, sentencing 82 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to four months imprisonment.

The court's decision came in response to a violent protest held last November, where more than 1,500 PTI supporters demonstrated to demand the release of their leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following their arrest, many confessed to their involvement, citing the party's leadership as the instigators. Meanwhile, several party members, including prominent leaders, remain in custody amidst ongoing trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)