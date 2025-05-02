Court Sentences PTI Workers: A Blow to Imran Khan's Movement
A Pakistan anti-terrorism court sentenced 82 PTI workers to four months in prison for violent protests. Over 1,500 supporters were arrested during demonstrations demanding the release of PTI founder, Imran Khan. Many confessed, attributing actions to senior party leadership influence, while others remain detained.
A Pakistani anti-terrorism court delivered a verdict on Friday, sentencing 82 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to four months imprisonment.
The court's decision came in response to a violent protest held last November, where more than 1,500 PTI supporters demonstrated to demand the release of their leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Following their arrest, many confessed to their involvement, citing the party's leadership as the instigators. Meanwhile, several party members, including prominent leaders, remain in custody amidst ongoing trials.
