Marco Rubio: Trump's Trusted Hand in National Security

In a move underscoring a growing bond, President Donald Trump has appointed Marco Rubio as interim National Security Advisor. Known for his expanding resume, Rubio, a former Florida senator and ex-critic of Trump, takes this role following Mike Waltz's departure to become UN ambassador.

Rubio's appointment comes amid Trump's diplomatic efforts to resolve pressing global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, Middle East unrest, and nuclear talks with Iran. His past roles, from panhandling foreign aid to strategic diplomacy, have cemented his position as a critical player in Trump's administration.

Despite previous political barbs, Rubio and Trump have developed a collaborative relationship, especially in foreign policy. As the acting overseer of international diplomacy, Rubio's capability to manage multiple key roles will shape his impact on the current administration's agenda.

