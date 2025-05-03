Marco Rubio: Trump's Trusted Hand in National Security
Marco Rubio, appointed as interim National Security Advisor by President Trump, has expanded his role from diplomat to key advisor, gaining Trump's trust by consistently executing tasks despite policy clashes. His involvement in significant global issues like Ukraine and Iran demonstrates his growing influence in U.S. foreign policy.
In a move underscoring a growing bond, President Donald Trump has appointed Marco Rubio as interim National Security Advisor. Known for his expanding resume, Rubio, a former Florida senator and ex-critic of Trump, takes this role following Mike Waltz's departure to become UN ambassador.
Rubio's appointment comes amid Trump's diplomatic efforts to resolve pressing global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, Middle East unrest, and nuclear talks with Iran. His past roles, from panhandling foreign aid to strategic diplomacy, have cemented his position as a critical player in Trump's administration.
Despite previous political barbs, Rubio and Trump have developed a collaborative relationship, especially in foreign policy. As the acting overseer of international diplomacy, Rubio's capability to manage multiple key roles will shape his impact on the current administration's agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
