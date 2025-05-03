Judge Overturns Trump's Executive Order Against Law Firm

A federal judge on Friday struck down Donald Trump's executive order targeting the law firm Perkins Coie, labeling it unconstitutional. The ruling, delivered by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, condemned Trump's order as an abuse of presidential power aimed at settling personal scores.

Perkins Coie, known for representing political adversaries of Trump, was the focus of his executive order, which sought to restrict their operations and client interactions. Judge Howell's 102-page opinion emphasized the importance of protecting free speech and due process for law firms, critiquing Trump's actions as an affront to legal fairness.

The ruling prevents federal agencies from enforcing Trump's order against Perkins Coie, but the Justice Department could appeal. The decision has drawn support from the legal community, which criticized Trump's attempts to coerce firms into compliance. The White House has yet to comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)