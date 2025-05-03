JD Vance's Global Diplomacy: Family, Politics, and Soft Power

During his tenure as Vice President, JD Vance has taken an active role in international diplomacy, embarking on numerous global travels while balancing political duties with family time.

His trips often feature strategic meetings with world leaders, as well as symbolic cultural visits, aiming to enhance U.S. relations and soft power.

Vance's approach helps establish his foreign policy credentials while also promoting a family-friendly image, contributing to his political strategy on the world stage.

