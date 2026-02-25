Cricket's Dark Side: Agha's Family Faces Threats After T20 Loss

In an unsettling turn of events following Pakistan's defeat against England in the T20 World Cup Super Eights, cricket fans directed threats towards the family of Pakistani captain Salman Agha.

Salman's wife, Sabe, took to Instagram to express her dismay, stating that abusing her or their son would not help Pakistan secure a World Cup victory. Similar threats were aimed at other players after the narrow two-wicket loss in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

The backlash against this online abuse was swift, with social media users and former captain Moin Khan condemning the behavior. Khan called for an investigation into these threats, emphasizing that such actions were reminiscent of past incidents, like the 1996 quarter-final loss against India.

