Cricket's Dark Side: Agha's Family Faces Threats After T20 Loss

After Pakistan's T20 World Cup loss to England, cricket captain Salman Agha's family faced threatening messages from fans. Agha's wife, Sabe, highlighted the ineffectiveness of such behavior. Social media saw mixed reactions, with former captain Moin Khan urging action. Emotional reactions post-defeat are not new among Pakistani fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:02 IST
cricket
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unsettling turn of events following Pakistan's defeat against England in the T20 World Cup Super Eights, cricket fans directed threats towards the family of Pakistani captain Salman Agha.

Salman's wife, Sabe, took to Instagram to express her dismay, stating that abusing her or their son would not help Pakistan secure a World Cup victory. Similar threats were aimed at other players after the narrow two-wicket loss in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

The backlash against this online abuse was swift, with social media users and former captain Moin Khan condemning the behavior. Khan called for an investigation into these threats, emphasizing that such actions were reminiscent of past incidents, like the 1996 quarter-final loss against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

