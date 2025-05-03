Assam Readies for Repoll in Key Panchayat Election Booths

Officials announced that repolling will take place in 43 booths across five districts in Assam following issues during the first phase of panchayat elections. The affected districts include Hailakandi, which will see repolling at 31 booths, as well as Sribhumi, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, and Majuli.

The repolling is scheduled for May 4, as the state prepares for the next phase of the elections set for May 7. Prior polling involved 12,916 booths across 14 districts, engaging nearly 89.59 lakh eligible voters and achieving a turnout of 70.2%.

The overall election process is closely watched as Assam progresses through its multifaceted electoral stages, with vote counting slated for May 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)