Australia Decides: Election Hints at Labor Lead Amid Global Turbulence

Australians headed to the polls on Saturday amidst concerns about global instability linked to Donald Trump. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party is favored to win over the conservative opposition. Key issues include cost of living and healthcare, with polls indicating a possible minority government result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:37 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Australians cast their votes in a highly anticipated national election, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party expected to triumph over the conservative opposition led by Peter Dutton. This election unfolds against global concerns related to Donald Trump's policies, which have emerged as a significant point of discussion.

Albanese, keen to reassure voters, emphasized the achievements of his center-left government, highlighting rising wages and declining inflation. He concluded his campaign pledging to tackle housing affordability and bolster Australia's healthcare system. Dutton, seeking to sway voters, criticized Labor's approach, yet found himself likened to Trump, potentially alienating some of the electorate.

The international stage also plays a role, as Australia's political landscape mirrors recent shifts seen in Canada. Polls suggest a tight race, with Labor slightly ahead, yet the possibility of a minority government looms large. The outcome hinges on preferences from smaller parties and independents under Australia's ranked-choice voting system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

