Political Crossfire: Sanjay Raut Challenges Modi's Priorities

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his involvement in events and campaigns instead of prioritizing a strong response to recent terror attacks. He also demands Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for alleged security lapses in Kashmir.

Updated: 03-05-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:50 IST
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for engaging in public events in Mumbai and Bihar amid the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Raut also requested the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, citing security failures in Kashmir. He questioned the PM's priorities following a significant massacre in the region, noting Modi's presence at Bollywood-centric functions shortly after promising stern actions against Pakistan.

Addressing defense readiness, Raut expressed skepticism about the current administration's resolve. Challenging the ruling party's war rhetoric, he underscored the need for accountability, particularly from Shah, for a decade's worth of terror incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

