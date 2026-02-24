Operation Trashi-1: Decisive Strike Against Terrorism

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has commended the relentless efforts of security forces in neutralizing a total of seven Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including a high-ranking commander, in Kishtwar district. This achievement marks the successful conclusion of a protracted 326-day operation, aptly named 'Operation Trashi-1.'

Executed by a coalition comprising the Indian Army, J&K Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force, with significant intelligence contributions, the operation targeted the dense Chatroo forest belt. On Sunday, the mission reached its apex with the elimination of three terrorists, including the notable commander Saifullah.

Party leader Gupta termed the outcome as a ''decisive and crushing strike against terrorism,'' applauding the seamless integration of forces. His remarks underscored the high regard for the troops' valor and coordination, reiterating India's strong stance against terrorism. Gupta expressed a resolute message: conspiracies against India will be met with unyielding force.

