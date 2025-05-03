Australia Decides: A Close Election Sees Labor Leading
The general election in Australia has closed in the eastern states, with the Labor Party holding a narrow lead over the conservative opposition. Concerns over the cost of living and U.S. policy under Donald Trump have dominated the campaign. Results may take hours or days to finalize.
General election voting in Australia's populous eastern states, including Sydney and Melbourne, has concluded, leaving Western Australia with two more hours of voting. The election race has been closely contested, as opinion polls suggest Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party holds a slight edge over the conservative opposition.
The campaign has centered around the high cost of living and reactions to the policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Labor Party had been trailing in earlier polls but has gained traction as election results begin to unfold at 6 p.m. in the country's eastern time zones.
Election analysts note Albanese's effective campaigning, whereas opposition leader Peter Dutton faced challenges, including policy missteps and perceived proximity to Trump. This political shift is reminiscent of the recent success of Canada's Liberal Party, which capitalized on anti-Trump sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Boycotts Kerala Government's Fourth Anniversary Celebration
CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Hails UP's Development
Tanzania Opposition Leader's Disappearance Sparks Controversy
Tunisian Leadership Crisis: Opposition Jailed Amidst Claims of Authoritarianism
Tunisia's Controversial Trial: Opposition Leaders Sentenced