General election voting in Australia's populous eastern states, including Sydney and Melbourne, has concluded, leaving Western Australia with two more hours of voting. The election race has been closely contested, as opinion polls suggest Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party holds a slight edge over the conservative opposition.

The campaign has centered around the high cost of living and reactions to the policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Labor Party had been trailing in earlier polls but has gained traction as election results begin to unfold at 6 p.m. in the country's eastern time zones.

Election analysts note Albanese's effective campaigning, whereas opposition leader Peter Dutton faced challenges, including policy missteps and perceived proximity to Trump. This political shift is reminiscent of the recent success of Canada's Liberal Party, which capitalized on anti-Trump sentiment.

