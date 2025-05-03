Left Menu

Australia Decides: A Close Election Sees Labor Leading

The general election in Australia has closed in the eastern states, with the Labor Party holding a narrow lead over the conservative opposition. Concerns over the cost of living and U.S. policy under Donald Trump have dominated the campaign. Results may take hours or days to finalize.

Updated: 03-05-2025 13:34 IST
General election voting in Australia's populous eastern states, including Sydney and Melbourne, has concluded, leaving Western Australia with two more hours of voting. The election race has been closely contested, as opinion polls suggest Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party holds a slight edge over the conservative opposition.

The campaign has centered around the high cost of living and reactions to the policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Labor Party had been trailing in earlier polls but has gained traction as election results begin to unfold at 6 p.m. in the country's eastern time zones.

Election analysts note Albanese's effective campaigning, whereas opposition leader Peter Dutton faced challenges, including policy missteps and perceived proximity to Trump. This political shift is reminiscent of the recent success of Canada's Liberal Party, which capitalized on anti-Trump sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

