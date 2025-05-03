DMK Denounces BJP's Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies
The DMK has condemned the BJP-led central government for allegedly misusing enforcement agencies for political vendetta. A resolution was adopted to legally challenge such actions and inform the public. The DMK accuses the central government of compromising autonomous institutions and pressuring parties to form alliances.
Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has spoken out against the BJP-led central administration, condemning its alleged misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate for political vendetta.
During a meeting chaired by DMK President MK Stalin, a resolution was passed condemning supposed abuses of power by the central government. The resolution criticized the Union government for alleged misuse of agencies like the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate in states ruled by opposition parties, including Tamil Nadu.
The DMK further alleged that central agencies have become tools for political maneuvering, pressuring opposition parties to align with the BJP. The party has vowed to legally confront these actions and raise public awareness, also noting alleged judicial censure of such agency conduct.
