Mayawati Criticizes Congress and BJP Over Caste Census Politics

Mayawati, BSP chief, criticizes Congress and BJP for their past and present stances on caste census. She accuses Congress of historical neglect towards Dalits and OBCs and tags BJP's recent decision as a result of public pressure. Mayawati urges people to be aware of political tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati launched a scathing critique of both the Congress and BJP over their handling of the caste census issue. She accused the Congress of having a 'dark history' of denying Dalits and OBCs their constitutional rights, including reservation.

The BSP chief expressed skepticism about the BJP's recent decision to conduct a caste census, suggesting it was more about political pressure than genuine concern. She argued that both parties have historically undermined the constitutional objectives aimed at providing social justice to marginalized communities.

By recalling past instances of neglect, such as the delayed recognition of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the hesitancy to grant OBC reservations, Mayawati emphasized the necessity for vigilance among voters. Her comments serve as a reminder of the political maneuvering often at play in reservations and social equality issues.

