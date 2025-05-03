Kim Moon Soo Secures Conservative Nomination Amidst Political Turmoil

In a heated political landscape, Kim Moon Soo has emerged as the conservative frontrunner for South Korea's presidential race, securing the nomination with a robust 56.5% vote from the party base. The former Labour Minister faces a formidable challenge against the liberal contender Lee Jae-myung as the June 3 election day looms.

Kim, known for his staunch conservative stance, is expected to align with other conservative leaders such as former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to consolidate the conservative vote. This strategy aims to counter the potential division that might weaken their position against Lee's campaign.

Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment has been a divisive topic within the People's Power Party, with Kim expressing disagreement with the martial law decision yet positioning himself against the parliamentary impeachment. His political journey has seen him transform from a labor activist to a conservative leader, promising reforms in corruption, financial regulations, and military defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)