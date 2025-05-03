Left Menu

Kim Moon Soo Secures Conservative Nomination Amidst Political Turmoil

Kim Moon Soo, former Labour Minister, clinched the conservative party's presidential nomination in South Korea, facing tough competition from liberal Lee Jae-myung. Amid internal political strife, Kim aims to prevent a vote split within conservative ranks and strengthen alliances, as he criticized Yoon's martial law decision while vowing reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:29 IST
Kim Moon Soo Secures Conservative Nomination Amidst Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a heated political landscape, Kim Moon Soo has emerged as the conservative frontrunner for South Korea's presidential race, securing the nomination with a robust 56.5% vote from the party base. The former Labour Minister faces a formidable challenge against the liberal contender Lee Jae-myung as the June 3 election day looms.

Kim, known for his staunch conservative stance, is expected to align with other conservative leaders such as former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to consolidate the conservative vote. This strategy aims to counter the potential division that might weaken their position against Lee's campaign.

Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment has been a divisive topic within the People's Power Party, with Kim expressing disagreement with the martial law decision yet positioning himself against the parliamentary impeachment. His political journey has seen him transform from a labor activist to a conservative leader, promising reforms in corruption, financial regulations, and military defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025