Political Showdown at Vizhinjam: BJP vs. CPI(M)

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, son-in-law of the Chief Minister, for expressing dissatisfaction during the Vizhinjam International Seaport inauguration. Chandrasekhar linked the discomfort to Communist allegiance, claiming Prime Minister Modi anticipated such reactions. Former BJP chief Surendran supported Chandrasekhar's claims.

Updated: 03-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:42 IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a stinging critique against Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas during the Vizhinjam International Seaport inauguration.

Chandrasekhar, implying a feud rooted in political allegiance, described how Riyas appeared perturbed by the proceedings and referenced his connection to the 'Communist royal family.' The BJP leader described the cause of Riyas' discomfort as a lack of understanding of reasons, urging him to seek medical advice.

The controversy was further amplified by former BJP state chief K Surendran, who contended Riyas should address any grievances regarding seating arrangements with his father-in-law, highlighting the procedural nature of VIP seating in such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

