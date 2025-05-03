Security Alert: Suspect Linked to Pahalgam Attack Triggers Flight Search
Sri Lankan police searched a flight from Chennai following intelligence about a suspect linked to the Pahalgam terror attack. The thorough inspection, conducted in coordination with local authorities, cleared the flight for further operations. Indian authorities have identified five terrorists behind the deadly April 22nd attack.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan authorities conducted a meticulous search of a flight arriving from Chennai, responding to an alert regarding a suspect allegedly tied to the Pahalgam terror attack. The local police led the operation at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport on Saturday.
SriLankan Airlines clarified that its flight landed at 11:59 am and underwent a comprehensive security inspection as directed. The search followed an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre concerning a suspect connected to the Pahalgam attack.
Indian officials have linked five terrorists to the April 22 massacre, where 26 lives, mostly tourists, were tragically lost. As Prime Minister Modi vowed stern action, a high-level defence meeting affirmed India's military autonomy in responding to the threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
