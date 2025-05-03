Labor Party's Unexpected Victory in Australia: The Trump Effect

Australia's center-left Labor Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is on the verge of an unexpected victory against the once-rising conservative parties, according to projections by major broadcasters. The surprising result comes amid voter concerns over the influence of former U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Sky News Australia have suggested that Labor may form a government, although it's uncertain if they will maintain their overall majority. Early returns have shown Labor leading with 55.94% in a two-party preferred basis against a coalition of the Liberal and National parties, shown by the Australian Electoral Commission.

Voter concerns, particularly about rising living costs and the unpredictable nature of Trump's administration, were key factors in the election's outcome. Political analyst Tony Barry emphasized the significant impact Trump had on changing voters' risk perceptions. The situation echoes Labor's comeback in Canada following voter backlash against Trump's tariffs and sovereignty remarks.

