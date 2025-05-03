Scindia Pushes for Development Boost in Madhya Pradesh Districts

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is advocating for a substantial investment of Rs 250 crore aimed at accelerating development across the districts of Gwalior, Guna, Ashoknagar, and Shivpuri. In a meeting held at Shram Shakti Bhawan with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Scindia outlined the necessity of these funds to expedite ongoing and new projects.

Key projects discussed include a Rs 60 crore proposal for a comprehensive drainage system and a new sewer line to tackle persistent waterlogging in Gwalior. Additionally, Scindia requested support for the timely execution of pending projects under the AMRUT-2 scheme in Shivpuri, with plans to enhance the city's sanitation infrastructure and develop recreational areas like AMRUT Park.

In Guna, Scindia has envisioned the creation of a 5-hectare Oxygen Park and improvements to Madhavrao Scindia Road, requiring approximately Rs 80 crore. Emphasizing local enhancement, he also proposed beautification projects in Ashoknagar. Furthermore, Scindia extended an invitation to Khattar for the North East Rising Investor Summit 2025, signaling a continued commitment to regional growth and investment.

