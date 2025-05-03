Left Menu

Harish Rawat Slams BJP's Sambit Patra Amidst Growing Tensions Over Surgical Strike Proofs

Congress leader Harish Rawat criticized BJP MP Sambit Patra for his remarks against the Congress. Rawat emphasized Congress's support for national unity following the Pahalgam terror attack and backed RJD's demand for caste data. The debate ignited after Patra questioned Congress's position on 2019's surgical strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:07 IST
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Harish Rawat has criticized BJP MP Sambit Patra for his controversial remarks questioning the Congress Party's leadership amid escalating tensions over the demand for proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces.

Rawat refuted Patra's assertion comparing the Congress to the 'Pakistan Working Committee' and emphasized that the Congress Working Committee is forefront in promoting national unity following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He reiterated the opposition's support for the government's anti-terror efforts and called for decisive action against Pakistan.

The criticism unfolds as political tensions rise, particularly after former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi demanded evidence for the strikes. Meanwhile, Rawat extended support to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's demand for caste data to aid in social justice reforms, as India marks over 75 years of independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

