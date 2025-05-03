Caste Census Sparks Political Dialogue: An Equilibrium of Equality and Empowerment

In a significant political development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed his backing for a caste-based census, emphasizing the necessity for governmental assessment in organizing the nation's populace. Soren's support aligns with a growing political consensus around this contentious issue.

The discussion is further bolstered by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appreciating the recent central decision to incorporate caste-based data into the national census. Yadav described this as a pivotal moment in advancing societal equality, urging that the collected data be utilized for meaningful policy reforms.

On social media platform X, Yadav shared his letter, accentuating the importance of dignity and empowerment alongside enumeration. He expressed cautious optimism, recalling historical resistance to a caste census by the NDA government, and alleged recurring obstructions faced by Bihar. Yadav highlighted the results of Bihar's caste survey, noting it revealed that OBCs and EBCs compose about 63% of the state's population, advocating that similar national data could dismantle entrenched myths.

Yadav also called on the private sector to align with social justice goals. The decision was formalized in a cabinet meeting helmed by Prime Minister Modi, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stating that the decision underscores the present government's dedication to the holistic values of the nation.

