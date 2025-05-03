Left Menu

Farmers Unite at Emergency Panchayat Amid Heckling Incident

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) held an emergency panchayat in Muzaffarnagar to show unity after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was heckled at a rally. Major political figures attended, and an investigation is underway. The incident is believed to be politically motivated. A tractor march is planned to protest the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) convened an emergency panchayat in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday following an incident at a protest rally where farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was heckled. The panchayat aimed to demonstrate unity among the farmers amidst political tensions.

According to Naresh Tikait, BKU's national president, the event saw the participation of thousands, particularly from Western Uttar Pradesh. Prominent political figures from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), both recent NDA allies, were in attendance.

The altercation involving Rakesh Tikait at the 'Akrosh' rally has sparked a police investigation and prompted calls for political unity and action against the perpetrators. Plans for a tractor march against the Pahalgam terror attack are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

