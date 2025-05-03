Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amid Accusations of Bias in Karnataka Murder Case

Former Karnataka Minister V Sunil Kumar has accused the state government of diverting the murder investigation of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. Kumar claims the Anti-Communal Task Force is meant to silence Hindutva voices, with state machinery allegedly being misused to protect certain community leaders and interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:16 IST
Political Tensions Rise Amid Accusations of Bias in Karnataka Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalates in Karnataka as former Minister V Sunil Kumar accuses the state government of derailing the murder investigation of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. In a scathing statement, Kumar claims the proposed Anti-Communal Task Force is designed to stifle pro-Hindutva voices rather than curb violence.

Kumar, a prominent BJP figure, disparaged a meeting led by Home Minister G Parameshwara and some Muslim community leaders, saying it suggests undue influence on the administration. He alleges these leaders issued implicit threats, indicating efforts to overshadow government authority.

The ex-minister further criticized the state government's use of police forces, stating that they may serve more to protect interests linked to the banned Popular Front of India, rather than fostering peace. He challenged Speaker U T Khader's remarks in a separate murder case, calling for his resignation over contradictory details revealed by local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025