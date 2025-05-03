Political Tensions Rise Amid Accusations of Bias in Karnataka Murder Case

Tension escalates in Karnataka as former Minister V Sunil Kumar accuses the state government of derailing the murder investigation of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. In a scathing statement, Kumar claims the proposed Anti-Communal Task Force is designed to stifle pro-Hindutva voices rather than curb violence.

Kumar, a prominent BJP figure, disparaged a meeting led by Home Minister G Parameshwara and some Muslim community leaders, saying it suggests undue influence on the administration. He alleges these leaders issued implicit threats, indicating efforts to overshadow government authority.

The ex-minister further criticized the state government's use of police forces, stating that they may serve more to protect interests linked to the banned Popular Front of India, rather than fostering peace. He challenged Speaker U T Khader's remarks in a separate murder case, calling for his resignation over contradictory details revealed by local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)