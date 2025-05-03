Left Menu

PAP on Brink of 14th Consecutive Triumph in Singapore Election

Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) appeared set for its 14th consecutive electoral victory, with early vote samples indicating dominance in 15 out of 32 constituencies. This election serves as a gauge for PAP's popularity and opposition progress in challenging its six-decade rule. Key issues included living costs and housing availability.

Updated: 03-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:47 IST
In Singapore's closely watched national election, the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is poised for a significant victory, marking its 14th consecutive win. Early vote samples in 15 of 32 constituencies show PAP leading in all but one race, reinforcing its long-standing dominance.

This election is seen as a critical indicator of the PAP's continued popularity, as it faces pressure to increase its share of the popular vote beyond 60.1%, under the leadership of new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The opposition's ability to make meaningful inroads remains in doubt despite growing support for alternative voices among younger voters.

Key issues in the election cycle include the high cost of living and housing scarcity in Singapore, one of the world's priciest cities. As new leader Wong navigates economic challenges, PAP emphasizes stability and the importance of maintaining strong international ties amid potential geopolitical tensions.

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

