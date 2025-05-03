Yemen Appoints New Prime Minister: Saleh Bin Braik
Yemen has announced the appointment of Saleh Bin Braik, the former finance minister, as its new prime minister. This decision was confirmed by the Yemeni presidential council through an official statement issued on Saturday, marking a significant political shift in the country's leadership.
In a significant political development, Yemen has appointed Saleh Bin Braik as its new prime minister. Bin Braik, who was previously serving as the finance minister, brings with him a wealth of experience in government affairs.
The announcement came on Saturday via a statement from the Yemeni presidential council, marking a new chapter in the nation's leadership.
The decision is expected to influence the political landscape in Yemen, with hopes for stabilization and effective governance amidst ongoing challenges.
