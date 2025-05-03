Yemen Appoints New Prime Minister: Saleh Bin Braik

In a significant political development, Yemen has appointed Saleh Bin Braik as its new prime minister. Bin Braik, who was previously serving as the finance minister, brings with him a wealth of experience in government affairs.

The announcement came on Saturday via a statement from the Yemeni presidential council, marking a new chapter in the nation's leadership.

The decision is expected to influence the political landscape in Yemen, with hopes for stabilization and effective governance amidst ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)