Left Menu

Lawrence Wong: Steering Singapore Through New Global Challenges

Lawrence Wong, former economist and leader of the People's Action Party, navigated a successful campaign to become Singapore's Prime Minister. His leadership comes during a time of complex global transitions, characterized by the US-China rivalry. Wong assumes his role amid challenges, with experience in finance and public administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:28 IST
Lawrence Wong: Steering Singapore Through New Global Challenges
Lawrence Wong
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In the lead-up to Singapore's general election, Lawrence Wong, drawing from his background as an economist, articulated his mission to secure a brighter future for Singaporeans amidst global uncertainties. His People's Action Party secured a commanding electoral victory.

A significant focus of Wong's campaign was the ongoing tariff tensions initiated by former US President Donald Trump. Wong addressed how the rivalry between the US and China is reshaping the geopolitical landscape.

Having transitioned into leadership roles, Wong, former Finance Minister, became Singapore's Prime Minister, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong. His extensive experience in economics and governance positions him to lead Singapore through transformative times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025