Strategic Meetings Amid Rising Tensions
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid escalating tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also briefed the Prime Minister about the situation in the Arabian Sea the previous day.
Updated: 04-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:52 IST
In the wake of mounting tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh had a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
Sources confirmed the meeting took place, although further details remain undisclosed. This interaction signifies strategic discussions at the highest levels amid escalating regional tensions.
Similarly, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with the Prime Minister a day prior to brief him on the overall situation in the Arabian Sea, underscoring the naval considerations in the sensitive maritime zone.
