Left Menu

Strategic Meetings Amid Rising Tensions

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid escalating tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also briefed the Prime Minister about the situation in the Arabian Sea the previous day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:52 IST
Strategic Meetings Amid Rising Tensions
Chief of Air Staff
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of mounting tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh had a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Sources confirmed the meeting took place, although further details remain undisclosed. This interaction signifies strategic discussions at the highest levels amid escalating regional tensions.

Similarly, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with the Prime Minister a day prior to brief him on the overall situation in the Arabian Sea, underscoring the naval considerations in the sensitive maritime zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025