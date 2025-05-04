Crises Escalate as Israeli Cabinet Votes on Military Operations in Gaza

In a crucial meeting, Israeli Cabinet ministers are poised to vote on intensifying military operations in Gaza. The situation has reached a critical point as the army mobilizes thousands of reserve soldiers for a potential broader assault. This comes amidst escalating tensions and ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region.

Tensions further flared as a missile launched by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen disrupted air traffic at Israel's main airport. Authorities observed a projectile landing near the airport area, though it remains unclear if it was a missile or part of the missile defense system's efforts.

Gaza's humanitarian conditions have dramatically worsened since Israel halted goods into the territory to pressure Hamas into ceasefire negotiations. The collapse of an eight-week truce in March reignited conflict, leading to casualties on both sides. Israeli officials remain tight-lipped on specific military plans as they prepare for a strategic meeting on expanding the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)