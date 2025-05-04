Putin's Stance on Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Conflict

In a televised interview set to air Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin clarified that the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine hasn't been considered necessary, and he remains hopeful this stance will hold. Putin disclosed these remarks during an interview excerpt shared on Telegram by Russian state media.

During the interview, Putin emphasized Russia's capacity to achieve its goals in Ukraine, referring to the conflict as a "special military operation" initiated in February 2022. Despite the initial setbacks near Kyiv, Russian forces maintain control over 20% of Ukraine, focusing on the south and east regions.

With recent discussions hinting towards a potential peace settlement, President Putin expressed a willingness to negotiate, in alignment with American sentiments on ending the conflict. However, lingering fears about nuclear escalation, voiced by figures like former CIA Director William Burns, continue to affect diplomatic calculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)