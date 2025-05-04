Putin's Stance on Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Conflict
In a recent broadcast, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated there's no necessity yet to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He asserted that Russia has the power to bring the conflict to a conclusion beneficial for Russia, though he remains hopeful nuclear options won't be needed.
In a televised interview set to air Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin clarified that the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine hasn't been considered necessary, and he remains hopeful this stance will hold. Putin disclosed these remarks during an interview excerpt shared on Telegram by Russian state media.
During the interview, Putin emphasized Russia's capacity to achieve its goals in Ukraine, referring to the conflict as a "special military operation" initiated in February 2022. Despite the initial setbacks near Kyiv, Russian forces maintain control over 20% of Ukraine, focusing on the south and east regions.
With recent discussions hinting towards a potential peace settlement, President Putin expressed a willingness to negotiate, in alignment with American sentiments on ending the conflict. However, lingering fears about nuclear escalation, voiced by figures like former CIA Director William Burns, continue to affect diplomatic calculations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Talks in London: Peace Negotiations at a Crossroads
Kremlin's Dual Approach: Seeking Peace While Continuing Military Operations
Joint Military Operation in Yemen: A Tactical Overview
Crises Escalate as Israeli Cabinet Votes on Military Operations in Gaza
U.S. Officials Urge Ukraine Peace Amid Trump Administration Turmoil