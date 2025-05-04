Left Menu

Punjab vs Haryana: The Water Standoff Intensifies

Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal declared that Punjab will not release any water to Haryana, accusing the Centre and Haryana of trying to exploit Punjab's resources. This statement follows Haryana's request for water and its criticism of Punjab for not complying with water-sharing agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Punjab's Water Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has issued a strong statement, asserting that Punjab will not release water to Haryana, blaming the BJP-led Central government and Haryana for attempting to 'plunder' the state's resources.

This declaration comes on the heels of an all-party meeting in Haryana, advocating for the unconditional release of water, which the Punjab government has refused.

The ongoing water dispute has seen the AAP government resisting Haryana's demands while prioritizing water for Punjab's agriculture, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann determined to secure Punjab's share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

