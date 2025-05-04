Punjab vs Haryana: The Water Standoff Intensifies

Punjab's Water Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has issued a strong statement, asserting that Punjab will not release water to Haryana, blaming the BJP-led Central government and Haryana for attempting to 'plunder' the state's resources.

This declaration comes on the heels of an all-party meeting in Haryana, advocating for the unconditional release of water, which the Punjab government has refused.

The ongoing water dispute has seen the AAP government resisting Haryana's demands while prioritizing water for Punjab's agriculture, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann determined to secure Punjab's share.

(With inputs from agencies.)