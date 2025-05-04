Left Menu

Rajbhar Accuses Akhilesh Yadav of Caste-Based Favoritism Amid Caste Census Debate

UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar accuses Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav of caste favoritism and neglecting minorities during his tenure. Rajbhar criticized Yadav's pledge for a caste census, calling it hypocrisy. Yadav plans a grand statue of Maharaja Suheldev, seeking community support for 2027 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh minister and leader of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Om Prakash Rajbhar, has leveled serious accusations against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Rajbhar claims that Yadav engaged in caste-based favoritism during his time as chief minister, sidelining Dalits and minority communities.

The allegations came in response to Yadav's recent promise to conduct a caste census if his party is voted into power. Rajbhar criticized what he perceives as Yadav's duplicity, pointing out that during his five-year tenure, Yadav made several caste-based appointments in government positions.

In a separate development, Akhilesh Yadav has promised to erect a statue of Maharaja Suheldev at the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow, as a bid to garner support from the Suheldev community for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

