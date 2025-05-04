Mahagathbandan Struggles with Internal Coordination, Eyes Bihar Elections
The Mahagathbandan alliance led by Rashtriya Janata Dal is grappling with coordination issues as it strategizes for the upcoming Bihar elections. Despite previous meetings, leaders highlight poor district-level collaboration. Congress MLA Madan Mohan Jha stresses need for grassroots unity while Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani criticizes governmental corruption.
- Country:
- India
The Mahagathbandan, a major opposition alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, convened a pivotal meeting on Sunday to address election strategies for the forthcoming Bihar elections. Key leaders within the alliance expressed concerns over the inadequate coordination observed at the district level, despite having two earlier meetings.
Congress MLA Madan Mohan Jha informed ANI that previous gatherings did not foster necessary coordination among the six parties, necessitating an in-depth dialogue to enhance grassroots collaboration. Jha emphasized the critical need for unity as the alliance moves closer to the elections.
Highlighting administrative issues, Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani accused the Bihar government of pervasive corruption, managed by bureaucrats rather than under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. As the alliance prepares for Bihar's electoral battle, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav praised the inclusion of caste-based data in the census, seeing it as a pivotal step towards equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP's Nishikant Dubey for Supreme Court Remarks
Tejashwi Yadav Questions Security in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
Unity Amidst Tragedy: Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Justice Post-Pahalgam Attack
Tejashwi Yadav Urges for Unity Against Pahalgam Terrorism
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Modi for Political Visit Amid Pahalgam Tragedy