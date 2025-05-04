Mahagathbandan Struggles with Internal Coordination, Eyes Bihar Elections

The Mahagathbandan, a major opposition alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, convened a pivotal meeting on Sunday to address election strategies for the forthcoming Bihar elections. Key leaders within the alliance expressed concerns over the inadequate coordination observed at the district level, despite having two earlier meetings.

Congress MLA Madan Mohan Jha informed ANI that previous gatherings did not foster necessary coordination among the six parties, necessitating an in-depth dialogue to enhance grassroots collaboration. Jha emphasized the critical need for unity as the alliance moves closer to the elections.

Highlighting administrative issues, Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani accused the Bihar government of pervasive corruption, managed by bureaucrats rather than under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. As the alliance prepares for Bihar's electoral battle, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav praised the inclusion of caste-based data in the census, seeing it as a pivotal step towards equality.

