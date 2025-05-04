John Brittas Takes the Helm as CPI(M)'s New Parliamentary Party Leader

The CPI(M) has announced the appointment of John Brittas as its parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, following a statement issued on Sunday.

Previously serving as deputy leader, Brittas was elevated to the position by the CPI(M) central leadership, succeeding Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya who resigned.

A parliamentarian from Kerala, Brittas holds roles in the Standing Committee on External Affairs, the Committee on Public Undertakings, and the Advisory Committee on the Department of IT.

(With inputs from agencies.)