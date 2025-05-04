Left Menu

John Brittas Takes the Helm as CPI(M)'s New Parliamentary Party Leader

John Brittas has been appointed as the parliamentary party leader for CPI(M) in the Rajya Sabha. The decision was made after Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya stepped down. Brittas, a member of the Standing and Advisory Committees, will now lead CPI(M)'s parliamentary strategies in the upper house.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:11 IST
John Brittas
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) has announced the appointment of John Brittas as its parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, following a statement issued on Sunday.

Previously serving as deputy leader, Brittas was elevated to the position by the CPI(M) central leadership, succeeding Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya who resigned.

A parliamentarian from Kerala, Brittas holds roles in the Standing Committee on External Affairs, the Committee on Public Undertakings, and the Advisory Committee on the Department of IT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

