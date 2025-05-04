Airspace Tensions Escalate Over East China Sea Islands
China and Japan exchanged diplomatic protests over airspace violations around disputed East China Sea islands. China accused Japan of flying a civilian aircraft over the Diaoyu Dao, while Japan reported Chinese helicopters entered their airspace near the Senkaku Islands, escalating regional tensions and prompting diplomatic responses.
China and Japan exchanged diplomatic protests on Sunday, each accusing the other of violating airspace over contested islands in the East China Sea.
Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Asian Affairs Department, lodged a protest with Japan's Embassy, condemning the intrusion of a Japanese civilian aircraft over China's Diaoyu Dao.
Japan reported that Chinese helicopters entered its airspace close to the islands, with tensions escalating as both nations called for preventive measures against similar incidents.
