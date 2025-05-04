Left Menu

Caste Census: A Political Triumph for Samajwadi Party

The announcement of a caste census by the Indian government is celebrated as a political victory by the Samajwadi Party and Socialist forces. Dharmendra Yadav, the Samajwadi Party MP from Azamgarh, emphasized the significance of this step and reiterated the party's commitment to social justice and unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:23 IST
The Samajwadi Party has hailed the government's decision to include caste enumeration in the general census as a significant political win. Dharmendra Yadav, the party's MP from Azamgarh, stated that the Centre's move came due to persistent pressure from Socialists and backward classes coalitions.

Yadav, speaking at an event in Amethi, highlighted the ideological triumph this decision represents for PDA, an acronym for backward classes, Dalits, and minorities, coined by party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He expressed confidence in Samajwadi Party's future electoral success and condemned recent threats to party leaders, calling it an assault on broader societal groups.

In broader remarks, Yadav urged unity against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and emphasized the need for strong media responsibility. Looking forward to the 2027 assembly elections, he projected Samajwadi Party's complete dedication under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership to secure a clear majority.

