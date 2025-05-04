Left Menu

Pakistan's Diplomatic Maneuver: Briefing the UN on Regional Tensions

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan plans to brief the UN Security Council, highlighting India's alleged aggressive actions and Provocations. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar ordered Pakistan's UN Representative to address the council urgently. Pakistan aims to communicate its version of events and preserve regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic effort, Pakistan has announced its decision to brief the UN Security Council following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Foreign Office stated on Sunday that the move is aimed at highlighting regional developments in the wake of the incident.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has tasked Pakistan's UN Permanent Representative, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, with the responsibility of convening a Security Council meeting. This is part of Islamabad's broader strategy to address its concerns about India's actions in the region.

The recent attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, has exacerbated tensions between India and Pakistan. Pakistan intends to present evidence of what it calls India's aggressive and provocative behavior, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, as it seeks to maintain peace and security in the region.

