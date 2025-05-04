Zelenskiy Sees Ceasefire Possibility Amidst Czech Military Aid Talks
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy announced the potential for a ceasefire with Russia. Speaking in Prague with Czech President Petr Pavel, Zelenskiy also revealed Ukraine's expectation to receive 1.8 million shells in 2025 as part of a Czech-led military initiative.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday a potential ceasefire with Russia, suggesting an end to their prolonged conflict could be imminent. The statement was made during a joint news conference in Prague.
Alongside Czech President Petr Pavel, Zelenskiy discussed future military support, emphasizing Ukraine's hope to acquire 1.8 million shells by 2025. This support falls under a Czech initiative aimed at bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities.
The talks highlight ongoing international efforts to address the situation in Eastern Europe, with potential ramifications for peace and stability in the region.
