Bolsonaro Discharged: Calls for Amnesty After Health Scare

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the DF Star Hospital in Brasilia on Sunday, following major abdominal surgery. Bolsonaro, who had been in the hospital for three weeks, announced his release via social media, indicating his desire to advocate for amnesty for supporters imprisoned after the January 2023 government building attacks.

His remarks outside the hospital emphasized his belief in amnesty despite the charges against his supporters, which he claims include no instances of bloodshed or firearms. Bolsonaro's comments come as he plans to join a march calling for humanitarian amnesty on May 7.

Despite this, Bolsonaro's surgeon, Claudio Birolini, advised him against participating in person, highlighting the need for recovery and cautioning against crowds and physical strain. Bolsonaro's discharge follows his sixth surgery since a 2018 stabbing, and amid ongoing political and legal battles including potential trial for allegedly plotting to challenge the 2022 election results.

