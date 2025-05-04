Left Menu

Bolsonaro Discharged: Calls for Amnesty After Health Scare

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from a hospital after major abdominal surgery. Following his release, he renewed calls for amnesty for jailed supporters linked to the January 2023 government building storming. Despite his surgeon's advice to rest, Bolsonaro plans to join a march advocating for amnesty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:00 IST
Bolsonaro Discharged: Calls for Amnesty After Health Scare
Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the DF Star Hospital in Brasilia on Sunday, following major abdominal surgery. Bolsonaro, who had been in the hospital for three weeks, announced his release via social media, indicating his desire to advocate for amnesty for supporters imprisoned after the January 2023 government building attacks.

His remarks outside the hospital emphasized his belief in amnesty despite the charges against his supporters, which he claims include no instances of bloodshed or firearms. Bolsonaro's comments come as he plans to join a march calling for humanitarian amnesty on May 7.

Despite this, Bolsonaro's surgeon, Claudio Birolini, advised him against participating in person, highlighting the need for recovery and cautioning against crowds and physical strain. Bolsonaro's discharge follows his sixth surgery since a 2018 stabbing, and amid ongoing political and legal battles including potential trial for allegedly plotting to challenge the 2022 election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025