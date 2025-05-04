Empowering Bharat: A Call for Nationalism and Agriculturists
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes India's response to the Pahalgam terror challenge under strong leadership. Speaking to the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, he highlighted the significance of 'Bhartiyata' and Rashtra Dharma, the critical role of farmers, and the government's initiatives for their welfare.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing the faculty and students at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, asserted that India is effectively tackling the Pahalgam terror threat under robust leadership.
Dhankhar emphasized the essence of 'Bhartiyata' and 'Rashtra Dharma' during his speech, pointing to Rajmata's life as a testament to sacrifice and dedication. With increased tensions following the brutal attack in Pahalgam, India faces challenges on a national front.
He also underlined the pivotal role of agriculture in India's development, stressing the transformation of farmers to 'agripreneurs.' The Vice President lauded government efforts in improving farmer welfare, urging students to contribute to this vision through innovation and research.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Killed by Stray Bullet in Canada
Cheetah Comeback: India's Bold Reintroduction from Africa
India Urges Caution: Rise in Online Fraud Targeting Char Dham Pilgrims
India's Nuclear Leap: Fast-Breeder Reactor Set to Revolutionize Power Sector
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: A Clash of Titans in IPL 2024