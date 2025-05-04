Empowering Bharat: A Call for Nationalism and Agriculturists

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing the faculty and students at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, asserted that India is effectively tackling the Pahalgam terror threat under robust leadership.

Dhankhar emphasized the essence of 'Bhartiyata' and 'Rashtra Dharma' during his speech, pointing to Rajmata's life as a testament to sacrifice and dedication. With increased tensions following the brutal attack in Pahalgam, India faces challenges on a national front.

He also underlined the pivotal role of agriculture in India's development, stressing the transformation of farmers to 'agripreneurs.' The Vice President lauded government efforts in improving farmer welfare, urging students to contribute to this vision through innovation and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)