Left Menu

Empowering Bharat: A Call for Nationalism and Agriculturists

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes India's response to the Pahalgam terror challenge under strong leadership. Speaking to the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, he highlighted the significance of 'Bhartiyata' and Rashtra Dharma, the critical role of farmers, and the government's initiatives for their welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:24 IST
Empowering Bharat: A Call for Nationalism and Agriculturists
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing the faculty and students at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, asserted that India is effectively tackling the Pahalgam terror threat under robust leadership.

Dhankhar emphasized the essence of 'Bhartiyata' and 'Rashtra Dharma' during his speech, pointing to Rajmata's life as a testament to sacrifice and dedication. With increased tensions following the brutal attack in Pahalgam, India faces challenges on a national front.

He also underlined the pivotal role of agriculture in India's development, stressing the transformation of farmers to 'agripreneurs.' The Vice President lauded government efforts in improving farmer welfare, urging students to contribute to this vision through innovation and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025