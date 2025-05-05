Political Firestorm in Assam: Sarma's Alleged Remarks Spark Outrage
Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, demanded an apology from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged derogatory comments about women. Sarma claimed women had to compromise for jobs during Congress's rule. Assam Congress has filed police complaints, yet investigations are ongoing.
Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has strongly criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged derogatory remarks regarding women, urging him to issue an apology.
In a post on social media platform X, Gogoi expressed his discontent with Sarma's allegations that women of Assam had to compromise to secure jobs during the Congress tenure, labeling the statement as 'disgraceful.'
This controversy erupted during the ongoing panchayat elections when Sarma reportedly cited a witness statement from the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission report, suggesting women 'had to adopt a wrong path' during Congress's governance. As the Assam Congress takes legal action, police investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
