Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship and Controversies Stir Political Waters

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticizes Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Lord Ram, questioning his political strategies, including the caste census. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court examines a petition challenging Gandhi's Indian citizenship amid claims of dual citizenship, with a deadline set for government response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship and Controversies Stir Political Waters
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising political tension, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over remarks referring to Lord Ram as a mythological figure, suggesting they reflect a lack of faith. Krishnam stated, 'Only those with faith in Lord Ram consider him a deity.'

Turning to Gandhi's political maneuvers, Krishnam questioned the effectiveness of strategies like advocating for a caste census and challenging the validity of the surgical strike. He suggested that the Indian electorate is more astute than Gandhi anticipates.

Simultaneously, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is examining a petition questioning Gandhi's Indian citizenship, amidst allegations of dual citizenship with the UK. The court has directed the Central Government to provide clarity on the matter by May 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025