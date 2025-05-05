Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship and Controversies Stir Political Waters

Amid rising political tension, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over remarks referring to Lord Ram as a mythological figure, suggesting they reflect a lack of faith. Krishnam stated, 'Only those with faith in Lord Ram consider him a deity.'

Turning to Gandhi's political maneuvers, Krishnam questioned the effectiveness of strategies like advocating for a caste census and challenging the validity of the surgical strike. He suggested that the Indian electorate is more astute than Gandhi anticipates.

Simultaneously, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is examining a petition questioning Gandhi's Indian citizenship, amidst allegations of dual citizenship with the UK. The court has directed the Central Government to provide clarity on the matter by May 5.

