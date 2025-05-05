Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israel Expands Gaza Offensive Amid Hostage Crisis

The Israeli security cabinet has decided to intensify its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, aiming to eventually seize the entire enclave. This comes amid international pressure and humanitarian concerns. Talks of a potential ceasefire and hostage release are on the horizon as Israel’s military prepares for prolonged operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:46 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has made a strategic decision to intensify military actions against the militant group Hamas in Gaza. According to an Israeli official, the aim is to gain control over the entire Gaza strip, though the plan's execution is expected to be gradual and extend over several months.

As the offensive progresses, discussions about a possible ceasefire and hostage release could be underway, especially with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled to visit the Middle East next week. Israeli Security Cabinet Minister Zeev Elkin indicated that there's still an opportunity for Hamas to engage in talks.

Israel has resumed ground operations following a failed ceasefire and has imposed a blockade, complicating aid distribution. The conflict has led to significant civilian displacement and international pressure on Israel to outline its post-war strategy. Concurrently, Israeli forces are preparing to call up reserves to sustain the military campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

