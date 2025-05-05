MP Calls for Action Against Online Trolling of Navy Officer's Widow

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has demanded public accountability from Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw over the inaction against social media accounts that have targeted Himanshi Narwal with hateful comments.

The widow of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, has been subjected to online harassment. Gokhale expressed shock at the BJP-affiliated accounts reportedly responsible for the venomous remarks, questioning why offensive accounts have not been blocked.

The photo of Lieutenant Narwal's body in Pahalgam alongside his inconsolable wife has become a poignant reminder of the attack's tragedy. Gokhale criticized the BJP, accusing the ruling party of sheltering trolls under a guise of nationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)