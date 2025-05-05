Congress Challenges PM Modi to Fulfill Bold Promises Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, Congress leader Udit Raj has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honor his promises of aggressive cross-border actions against terrorism. Specifically, Raj referenced Modi's past vow to "enter Lahore and bring ten heads in return for one," urging the Prime Minister to deliver on these commitments.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Raj emphasized, "PM Modi should fulfill the promises he made. I also question Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's inaction. Who is stopping you? The Congress party and the entire opposition are ready to support any decisive move." Raj's comments reflect growing public frustration and political pressure for concrete measures against terrorism.

The government has reassured its citizens of a strong response, granting the armed forces complete operational independence to choose their approach and timing. Following the attack, an all-party meeting showcased cross-party support for action, while the government announces measures such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty to intensify pressure on Pakistan for its alleged support of terrorism. The recent terror attack underscores the fragile peace in Jammu and Kashmir, even amidst positive developments like the successful elections in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)