Congress Challenges PM Modi to Fulfill Bold Promises Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Congress leader Udit Raj criticizes PM Modi's past promises of retaliatory actions against cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. Raj, along with the opposition, supports decisive actions against the assailants. The government vows strong consequences and operational freedom for armed forces to target perpetrators, highlighting the attack's impact on regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:17 IST
Congress leader Udit Raj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, Congress leader Udit Raj has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honor his promises of aggressive cross-border actions against terrorism. Specifically, Raj referenced Modi's past vow to "enter Lahore and bring ten heads in return for one," urging the Prime Minister to deliver on these commitments.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Raj emphasized, "PM Modi should fulfill the promises he made. I also question Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's inaction. Who is stopping you? The Congress party and the entire opposition are ready to support any decisive move." Raj's comments reflect growing public frustration and political pressure for concrete measures against terrorism.

The government has reassured its citizens of a strong response, granting the armed forces complete operational independence to choose their approach and timing. Following the attack, an all-party meeting showcased cross-party support for action, while the government announces measures such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty to intensify pressure on Pakistan for its alleged support of terrorism. The recent terror attack underscores the fragile peace in Jammu and Kashmir, even amidst positive developments like the successful elections in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

