BJP Protests Demand Action Against Pakistani Citizens in India

BJP supporters staged protests in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, demanding the identification and deportation of Pakistani citizens in India. Led by senior leaders, the demonstrations emphasized the lack of action from some state governments, particularly in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:06 IST
In a series of protests across the city and districts, BJP supporters called for the identification, arrest, and deportation of Pakistani citizens after the terror attack in Pahalgam. The protests, led by senior leader Debasree Choudhury, accused the state government of inaction despite directives from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At Alipore, outside the South 24 Parganas district magistrate's office, around 200 BJP members gathered, alleging that several Pakistani nationals were hidden in the region. Choudhury, a former Union minister, criticized Bengal for not responding adequately to the central government's concerns post the Pahalgam assault.

The protests, which spread across various districts including Howrah and Siliguri, led to confrontations with police and disrupted traffic. The central government has attributed the attack to Pakistani-backed terrorists, urging stronger local government actions.

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

