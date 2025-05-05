Left Menu

Final Nail for Terrorism: Minister's Vow

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has vowed to punish the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack beyond their imagination. He emphasized that this will be the 'final nail in their coffin.' The minister was speaking at a BJP training camp amid increased tensions between India and Pakistan.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has issued a stern warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, pledging justice that goes beyond their wildest imaginations. Speaking on Monday, he declared this move to be the 'last nail in their coffin.'

The Culture and Tourism Minister made his remarks while at a program in Surat, before heading to Ekta Nagar in Narmada district for a BJP training camp organized by the Rajasthan unit. This comes as tensions between India and Pakistan escalate.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22, claimed 26 lives, including three individuals from Gujarat. The Rajasthan BJP has slated a three-day training session for its MLAs and MPs from May 5 to May 7 at Tent City in Kevadia, known as Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity.

