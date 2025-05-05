UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has issued a stern warning over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, stating that relations are currently 'at their highest in years.' Guterres called for 'maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink,' emphasizing that 'a military solution is no solution.'

Guterres has offered the UN's 'good offices' to both countries, showing readiness to support initiatives promoting de-escalation and diplomacy. His comments precede a closed session of the UN Security Council, convened after Pakistan sought an emergency meeting amid worsening relations following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the death of 26 individuals.

In the wake of the attack, India has taken stringent measures against Pakistan, prompting calls for diplomacy over military action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized India's firm stance against terrorism, while Pakistan's non-permanent membership on the Security Council provides a critical platform for international discourse on this pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)