UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed serious concern over the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, urging maximum restraint to avoid escalation. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, relations have soured, with military options being considered. The UN offers mediation to forge peace, emphasizing diplomacy over conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has issued a stern warning over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, stating that relations are currently 'at their highest in years.' Guterres called for 'maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink,' emphasizing that 'a military solution is no solution.'

Guterres has offered the UN's 'good offices' to both countries, showing readiness to support initiatives promoting de-escalation and diplomacy. His comments precede a closed session of the UN Security Council, convened after Pakistan sought an emergency meeting amid worsening relations following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the death of 26 individuals.

In the wake of the attack, India has taken stringent measures against Pakistan, prompting calls for diplomacy over military action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized India's firm stance against terrorism, while Pakistan's non-permanent membership on the Security Council provides a critical platform for international discourse on this pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

