Maharashtra's Financial Strain and the Ladki Bahin Yojana Dilemma
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat acknowledges financial assistance under the Ladki Bahin Yojana cannot be increased to Rs 2,100, attributing it to financial stress. Despite this, the commitment to maintain the scheme persists. Shirsat urges maintaining funds for the Social Justice Department amid fund diversion concerns.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana, a pivotal scheme of the BJP-led alliance, faces hurdles as Minister Sanjay Shirsat admits financial incapacity to raise aid from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100. The scheme's continuation hangs amidst financial stress.
Despite promises by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Shirsat expresses concerns over fund diversion by the Finance Department led by Ajit Pawar, stressing the need for consistent financial support to uphold welfare commitments.
As Shirsat calls for a legal framework preventing fund slashing, he emphasizes the importance of equitable financial distribution, highlighting the scheme's potential impact on other departmental initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
