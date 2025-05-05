Left Menu

Trump's Papal Portrayal Stirs Catholic Controversy

President Donald Trump dissociates himself from an image depicting him in papal attire, claiming it was meant as a joke. The picture, which was noticed by Trump and praised by Melania Trump, drew criticism from members of the Catholic community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:36 IST
Trump's Papal Portrayal Stirs Catholic Controversy
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump distanced himself from a provocative image on Monday, which presented him in attire reminiscent of a pope. He assured journalists that he had no involvement in its creation, emphasizing it was meant humorously.

"I just saw it last evening," Trump shared with reporters in the Oval Office. He added that his wife, Melania Trump, found the image to be amusing.

Criticism arose within the Catholic community, where some viewed the image as inappropriate. This reaction highlights ongoing sensitivity to religious representations in public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

