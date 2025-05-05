Trump's Papal Portrayal Stirs Catholic Controversy

President Donald Trump distanced himself from a provocative image on Monday, which presented him in attire reminiscent of a pope. He assured journalists that he had no involvement in its creation, emphasizing it was meant humorously.

"I just saw it last evening," Trump shared with reporters in the Oval Office. He added that his wife, Melania Trump, found the image to be amusing.

Criticism arose within the Catholic community, where some viewed the image as inappropriate. This reaction highlights ongoing sensitivity to religious representations in public life.

