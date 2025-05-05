Trump's Papal Portrayal Stirs Catholic Controversy
President Donald Trump dissociates himself from an image depicting him in papal attire, claiming it was meant as a joke. The picture, which was noticed by Trump and praised by Melania Trump, drew criticism from members of the Catholic community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump distanced himself from a provocative image on Monday, which presented him in attire reminiscent of a pope. He assured journalists that he had no involvement in its creation, emphasizing it was meant humorously.
"I just saw it last evening," Trump shared with reporters in the Oval Office. He added that his wife, Melania Trump, found the image to be amusing.
Criticism arose within the Catholic community, where some viewed the image as inappropriate. This reaction highlights ongoing sensitivity to religious representations in public life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Pope
- Melania Trump
- Catholic
- controversy
- image
- humor
- criticism
- Oval Office
- community
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court to Rehear 52 Cases Amid Controversy Over Justice Varma's Transfer
Political Turmoil: Opposition Leader's Arrest Sparks Controversy
Poetic Controversy: Aamir Aziz's Verses at the Center of Artworld Storm
Legacy of Francis: A Pope of Change and Controversy
BJP Sparks Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi’s EC Remarks in Boston