Escalation in the Red Sea: Airstrikes and Missile Attacks Heighten Tensions

Israel's military launched airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen's Hodeida after a missile attack on Israel's airport. The rebels reported multiple strikes affecting crucial port infrastructure and a factory. The incident led to a brief halt at Ben-Gurion Airport, potentially affecting airline operations amid escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-05-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant escalation, Israel's military has conducted airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen's Red Sea city of Hodeida. This action came one day after the Iranian-backed rebels launched a missile that struck Israel's main airport, causing brief disruptions.

The Houthi rebels' media office reported that the United States and Israel collaborated on at least six strikes targeting the vital Hodeida port. Additionally, a cement factory in Hodeida province's Bajil district was hit, according to the rebels.

The missile attack on Sunday, which temporarily halted flights at Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport and injured four people, marked a first since the conflict began. The attack precedes an Israeli Cabinet decision to expand military operations in Gaza, including seizing the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

