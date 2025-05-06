Nation Unites: Gehlot Supports Government Amid Pahalgam Crisis

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed solid support for government actions and decision-making processes.

Gehlot emphasized the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to exercise full autonomy, stressing this autonomy could be key in determining the best strategic response to the crisis.

Amid rising public demands for clarity, Gehlot remarked that such decisions require thoughtful consideration rather than haste, maintaining that the government should lead with prudence despite criticism.

