Republican Push to Pass Trump's Tax Bill by Memorial Day

The Republican-led U.S. House aims to pass President Trump's tax bill by Memorial Day. Despite postponing committee meetings, Speaker Mike Johnson insists the process is on schedule. While internal debates persist over program cuts, the goal remains to ensure the bill's timely and careful advancement.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is determined to pass President Donald Trump's tax bill around the Memorial Day holiday, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson. Speaking on Monday, Johnson expressed confidence in the bill's progression, stating there has been no significant delay in advancing the legislation. "Everybody remains in close coordination on the urgency of the hour, and we're trying to get it done. If it's not done before Memorial Day, it will be shortly thereafter. But our timetable is on pace," Johnson told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

Despite acknowledging the timetable as "very ambitious," Johnson noted that House Republicans have not encountered major setbacks, even with the postponement of necessary committee meetings. Republican lawmakers are divided over proposals, including cuts to social safety net programs like Medicaid, aimed at lower-income Americans. Johnson emphasized, "It's not a setback at all. In fact, I think it's very productive. We would rather take another week and do it exactly right than rush it and have to adjust things later."

A significant White House meeting with President Trump was cut short due to other engagements, further delaying some key decisions on the bill. Despite these challenges, Johnson remains optimistic about meeting the intended deadline and advancing the tax legislation effectively.

